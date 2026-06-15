Billionaires are getting too big for their breeches!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 9: In this commentary we discuss the how the few control the many using a small minority of hyper wealthy people and organizations that hold most of the currency. We give examples of how they "rig" the game to avoid competition and how they use their influence to set the general direction of industry, science and culture. We make the case that a hefty billionaires tax is required to lessen their grip on power and send power back to the folks that work in the food, clothing and shelter industries.