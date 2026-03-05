AI's Impact on the Workforce and Economy, an interview with Chris Martenson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI hype isn’t hype anymore. Companies are already replacing entire layers of middle management with AI systems that analyze data, write code, and make strategic decisions faster than humans. The question isn’t if jobs will change—it’s how fast. And right now, the timeline looks closer to months than years.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWork #Automation #TechDisruption #AI2026 #DigitalTransformation
