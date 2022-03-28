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Hitler's "Mein Kampf" book, nationalist stickers & the flag of Ukraine - more shots from the building of the "Azov" Base, Recaptured by the forces of the DPR and Russian Marines. 032822
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120 views • March 28, 2022
"Mein Kampf" *, nationalist stickers and the flag of Ukraine - more shots from the building of the "Azov" base, recaptured by the forces of the DPR and Russian marines.
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