EP 2628 4PM LIVE MARICOPA COUNTY ELECTION AUDIT PRESENTATION MARICOPA COUNTY JUDGEMENT DAY:

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MARICOPA COUNTY JUDGEMENT DAY: Arizona Audit Report Revealed Today at 1 PM – CRIMINAL EVIDENCE Will Be Referred To Attorney General Mark Bronovich — LIVE STREAM VIDEO https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18848
Special Guest: GOOGLE INSIDE WHISTLEBLOWER - TWITTER @PerpetualManiac
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