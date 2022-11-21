Create New Account
Preparing For These Times Part Three
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 8 days ago

Luke 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy) to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.  People prepare for family visits.  People prepare for dinner.  People prepare to go to work.  People prepare to take a trip.  People prepare to go to a show.  People prepare to go on vacation.  People prepare for a job interview.  People prepare for Christmas and Thanksgiving.  That’s what humans do.  We prepare for the future all the time.  We prepare for emergencies.  We have food to last for a few days.  We have money set aside.  We maintain our automobiles and our homes.  We have fire escapes and we have flood evacuation plans.  We are always preparing for the unknown or at least we should always be prepared.  But in terms of Bible prophecy we don’t prepare ourselves.  We aren’t ready as a church for Jesus to come for us.  We aren’t looking for Jesus.  We are not prepared for the times we live in and for what is coming upon this world.  How can we be prepared?

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

