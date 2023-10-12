Psychopath Israeli Lawmaker calls for Doomsday Weapons to be used - Oh Really ? So you want to start World War 3 ? While you are Bombing the Fuck out of Gaza ?

We have psychopaths running the World. So who was this Dude on the video that looked like a Terrorist ? No Dean does not have radiation poisoning. I filmed this late at night with poor light so he looks really red like a Nuke War survivor with high radiation levels in his blood. This is what we might all look like if the pychopaths start dropping Nuclear Bombs around the World.



By the way, I have just listed our 5 Bedroom 5.5 Bath 3 story Estate Home on a huge lot for sale with the local Remax office here in Medellin. I am providing Seller Financing with 50% Down If you have any interest or have questions you can send me an email: [email protected]

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

Asking $895, 000 USD





Thank you

