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BANNED DOCUMENTARY: MARCHING TO ZION ( 2015 )
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68 views • July 13, 2021
Documentary tracing the history of the Jewish people from the destruction of the temple in AD 70 to the modern-day nation of Israel. Through scriptural and historical evidence, DNA, mathematics, and testimony from rabbis and pastors, it attempts to answer the question, "Who are God's chosen people?"
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