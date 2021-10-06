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Over 100 new earthquakes in the south of the Island. The Volcanic Eruption is likely to last longer.
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1090 views • October 06, 2021
Hello, I'm a Bushcraft Bear and share the latest information about the current volcanic eruption on the island of la palma in my videos.
Bushcraft Bear: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-dUVy3IJyk
Bushcraft Bear: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-dUVy3IJyk
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