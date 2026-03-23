NY: Air Canada Express plane crashed into a fire vehicle during landing in New York

An Air Canada Express plane crashed into a fire vehicle during landing in New York.

There were five firefighters in the vehicle, all of whom are in a serious condition. There were about 100 passengers on board the plane, and dozens of people were injured.

La Guardia Airport was temporarily closed.

Adding:

⚡️Trump announced that the US will cease strikes on Iran for 5 days following "successful" negotiations

"I'm pleased to announce that very successful negotiations have taken place between the US and Iran over the past two days. I have ordered a suspension of all military strikes for 5 days," the US President stated.

But: ⚡️Iran has not contacted the US either directly or through intermediaries, claims Iranian media, citing a source.

❗️There were no negotiations with Trump, he backed down due to fear of retaliation from Iran — Clash Report, citing media outlets associated with the IRGC

Trump's post:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116278232362967212

@realDonaldTrump

I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP



