Bernie Sanders Shocks the Socialist World by Embracing Equality Over Equity

Senator Bernie Sanders is a self-proclaimed "Demonic Socialist"... or "Democratic Socialist," as he prefers to say. But no matter what evil qualifier you put in front of the word, it all still means he's a socialist.

Or is he? On Friday night's Bill Maher show, Sanders seemed to say something that runs completely contrary to one of the most basic tenets of socialism. He said he prefers "equality" over "equity." And in case anyone thinks he may have misspoke or misunderstood the question, he defined equality as pertaining to opportunity, then acknowledged that equity is about results.

Is this the end for Sanders? If it isn't, then perhaps something else he said Friday night can get him booted from the Neo-Marxist island. According to Daily Caller News Foundation:

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Friday night that the Democratic Party abandoned the working class in favor of “beautiful people,” indirectly referencing Hollywood and corporations.

“You say like they abandoned their cause to the beautiful people,” HBO host Bill Maher said to Sanders during “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “Who are the beautiful people?”

“Hey, Bill,” Sanders said, gesturing to Maher. “You look really beautiful tonight here in L.A. Here’s the point, the point that I was making is that when FDR was president, when Truman was President, even when JFK was president, you go out on the street, and you say to people which party represents the working class in America. Most people, I think, agree, would have said the Democratic Party. Today, you go out on the street, that is not the sentiment, In fact, the Republican party probably has more adherents than the Democrats.”

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I talked about what's going on with Bernie as well as the difference between equity and equality.