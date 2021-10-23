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US military used vaccines to kill US soldiers in Iraq & revive & use as terrorists for NWO agenda
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466 views • October 23, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families Illuminati NWO U.S. military and Monarch Solutions company and Umbrella Company were using vaccines to kill the U.S. soldiers in Iraq, and revive them using the med beds and regen tanks, and age-regressing them and reprogramming them, and using them for terrorist attacks to further their Illuminati NWO agenda. Global terrorism was created by the Illuminati NWO Satanist Nazi shadow rogue government CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS to take away human rights, and remove the humans’ privacy, and confiscate guns from the populace, and start their NWO totalitarian police state global government agenda. The med beds and regen tanks can regrow limbs and age-regress humans very easily. End of transmission…
There seems to be war going on in the second heavens, too, because I see many metallic spaceship debris meteors burning and falling through the skies. Perhaps the Republic Rebel Alliance forces and the Taygetans and the Tanaath Silver Legion and Procyons and Andromedan & Orion Alliance humanoid forces are fighting for survival, and going after the Dracos and the Nazi imperial space fleets. There is a total media blackout up there. Steven BenNun keeps saying the meteors are falling, so to buy his Christian ministry business EMP shield products, but they are not meteors. End of transmission…***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
There seems to be war going on in the second heavens, too, because I see many metallic spaceship debris meteors burning and falling through the skies. Perhaps the Republic Rebel Alliance forces and the Taygetans and the Tanaath Silver Legion and Procyons and Andromedan & Orion Alliance humanoid forces are fighting for survival, and going after the Dracos and the Nazi imperial space fleets. There is a total media blackout up there. Steven BenNun keeps saying the meteors are falling, so to buy his Christian ministry business EMP shield products, but they are not meteors. End of transmission…***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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