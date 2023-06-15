This dolls house project applied proper building construction protocol (where possible). It was a happy hobby project to release the 'builder' in me. The main reason for the project was to build a 'closed' flight (of stairs) and an 'open' flight (of stairs). You may have to pause the video for a close look. Scale was a very tight 1:12. Enjoy.
