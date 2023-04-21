Beasts of Revelation Arising: Pope Gifts King With Relics - I AM AI-CREATOR

In this video: More "Beasts of Revelation Arising" developments, with the Pope gifting King Charles with shards of wood that are believed to be from the actual cross of Christ. It's an acclaimed move toward consolidating "Christian religions"! More AI coverage, including AI as God even the Creator.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PopeGiftsKingIAMAI.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com