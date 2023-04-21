Create New Account
Beasts of Revelation Arising: Pope Gifts King With Relics - I AM AI-CREATOR
The Open Scroll
In this video: More "Beasts of Revelation Arising" developments, with the Pope gifting King Charles with shards of wood that are believed to be from the actual cross of Christ. It's an acclaimed move toward consolidating "Christian religions"! More AI coverage, including AI as God even the Creator.


