2023.01.20 Miles Guo's take on Xi Jinping. In life, Xi Jinping is not greedy for money and is extremely righteous to his friends and family, but his experiences as a child have made him hate the Communist Party to the bone and he is worse than anyone else when he comes to power.Because his health was failing, he unleashed the Coronavirus to poison the world and fulfill his ambitions.

郭先生眼中的习近平：生活中的习近平不贪钱而且对朋友和家人极其仗义，从小的经历使得他骨子里痛恨共产党，上台后比谁都坏。因为他的身体已经不行了，他放出了新冠病毒，荼毒世界，实现自己的野心。