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People's Advocate Blows the Whistle on Corruption in the Victorian Legal Services Board | Serene Teffaha
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20 views • April 17, 2021
People's advocate, Serene Teffaha has had her licence cancelled by the corrupt Victorian Legal Services Board just days after she lodged a class action suit for illegal detention on behalf of residents in Victoria.
The government are desperate to stop Advocate Me from bringing lawful legal action against them. They know once a case gets into the courtroom they will not be able to justify their draconian abuses of the Victorian people.
State sanctioned violence must stop. The clients of Advocate Me are being targeted for the sole purpose of sabotaging the National Class Action and taking over the Detention Tower Class Action. Serene will not allow these violations.
Advocate Me Website: https://www.advocateme.com.au/
By: Serene Teffaha
Original url: https://youtu.be/q5g3OvamOik
The government are desperate to stop Advocate Me from bringing lawful legal action against them. They know once a case gets into the courtroom they will not be able to justify their draconian abuses of the Victorian people.
State sanctioned violence must stop. The clients of Advocate Me are being targeted for the sole purpose of sabotaging the National Class Action and taking over the Detention Tower Class Action. Serene will not allow these violations.
Advocate Me Website: https://www.advocateme.com.au/
By: Serene Teffaha
Original url: https://youtu.be/q5g3OvamOik
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