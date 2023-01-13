Cuando Recibimos el Espiritu Santo

El vigésimo nono sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en que él enseña sobre cuando nosotros creyentes recibimos el Espíritu Santo hoy en día. También muestra como el libro de Actos o Hechos es un libro de transición de Judíos a Gentiles, y como cambió de recibir el Espíritu por el bautismo en aguo y el poner de manos, a sólo recibir el Espíritu Santo por creer en el evangelio. (Efesios 1:13).
