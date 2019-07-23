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The Reincarnation Trap Myth
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221 views • July 23, 2019
When people die on Earth and return to the light, do they become aware of their other lifetimes, on other worlds? If so are they trapped into reincarnation on Earth, or are they consciously free to either return to Source, or go on to an existence in other worlds or dimensions, as their soul’s evolution permits, making this last lifetime their final earth lifetime?
Source Creator answers the question here: See https://tinyurl.com/y6loaoaz
Thank you for watching!
Source Creator answers the question here: See https://tinyurl.com/y6loaoaz
Thank you for watching!
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