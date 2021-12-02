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Dr. Pierre Kory testifying at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security
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12 views • December 02, 2021
Dr. Pierre Kory testifying at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, December 8, 2020, on behalf of the Frontline Covid19 Critical Care Alliance, about Ivermectin and it value in treating Covid patients.
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