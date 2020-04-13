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Coronavirus Treatment. Biophysicist Discusses Treatment for ALL Viruses
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323 views • April 13, 2020
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
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