Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cori Bush Accuses Rep. Byron Donalds of Supporting Policies “Perpetuating White Supremacy”
16 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Cori Bush and Challenges Her to a Debate After She Accuses Him of Supporting Policies “Perpetuating White Supremacy”

Congressman Byron Donalds: "@CoriBush, if you see a Black man rise, let the man rise even if you disagree with them.

I’d be happy to sit down and debate our policies one on one whenever you’d like.

As a Black man to a Black woman, I’d never do that to you. It’s a shame you did it to me.

Keywords
congresscori bushbyron donaldsspeaker vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket