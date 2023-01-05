Cori Bush Accuses Rep. Byron Donalds of Supporting Policies “Perpetuating White Supremacy”

Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Cori Bush and Challenges Her to a Debate After She Accuses Him of Supporting Policies “Perpetuating White Supremacy”
Congressman Byron Donalds: "@CoriBush, if you see a Black man rise, let the man rise even if you disagree with them.
I’d be happy to sit down and debate our policies one on one whenever you’d like.
As a Black man to a Black woman, I’d never do that to you. It’s a shame you did it to me.
