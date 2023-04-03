Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: The Vaccine is the WORST Manmade Disaster in History

Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, explains the real damage the vaccine is doing, and why he believes it’s the worst manmade disaster in the history of the earth. Followed by an Economic Update with Dr. Kirk Elliott.
