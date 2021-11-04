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Can-a-baby - Family Fetus Food - Alexander Backman Anthony J Hilder
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103 views • November 04, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKtDeKbaMcQ&;t=336s | "
Warning: Graphic Pictures & Subject Matter
An end to the Pepsi Boycott!
SOURCE http://www.cogforlife.org/2012/04/30/...
"If the Bible were right and there was a period of time on this planet where Lucifer were in charge of a Global Government - A New World Order..getting the Stuple to consume the aborted babies of millions upon millions of children mixed in with soft drinks like Pepsi .. I would think that a "Satanic Sacrifice" would be served. If the story is valid, it would be more horrifying than to discover that we live among vampires and our proste-ticians openly pray upon the defenseless and are most likely like Henry Kissinger Zbignew Brezinski and Jacque Cousteau engaged in a program to mass murder billions of people who they consider to be useless eaters. " Anthony J Hilder
Believe it or not here it is...canababy. Flavor enhancers derived from parts of human fetus and put into products you consume. Research it for yourself before you believe.
"Imagine the worst recorded Crime in the history of the world, then take a look at Canababy. Is this Canabalism? Ted the Terrible Turner in one of his speeches in N California said that we were coming to it. Weve heard many of you have seen Soylent Green or seen a Monster movie....so unplausable because it was on fictional film that you could never allow yourself to believe it was happening and could happen in real life. While in China I often wondered what we were eating, could it have been Peking Dog? Only to find out we were eating a French Poodle. So my diet from Shinghang to Tongwa to beging was primarily made of bugs...fish I could point out .... and snakes that I could pull out of the baskets in which they were contained, but the rumors that aborted children were dried ground and eaten like those of the Rhino horn being ground and used for sexual enhancement caused me to think again. Thats all I ask you to do is to investigate these stories. Are there millions amongst us who have the minds of monsters....does anyone dare raise this subject, or should we let the chips fall where they may and ignore what seems to be overwhelming evidence that there are monsters amongst us." Anthony J Hilder
"If a company uses aborted body parts in the food they sell, it cant be by accident it must by by design. Is the canababy practise part of a ritual Satanic Sacrifice? If the company discontinues its practise does that make their crime somehow acceptable anymore than the ritual sacrifice of live children before the Owl Of Molech at the cremation of care at the Bohemian Grove? Should Billionaire Banksters and Satanists be allowed to kill and consume children in the western world anymore than was done in Borneo or the depths of Africa in medieval times? Is a criminal less guilty if they can somehow cover it up? Should a company or an individual be considered innocent if they no longer conduct the crime?" AJH"
Warning: Graphic Pictures & Subject Matter
An end to the Pepsi Boycott!
SOURCE http://www.cogforlife.org/2012/04/30/...
"If the Bible were right and there was a period of time on this planet where Lucifer were in charge of a Global Government - A New World Order..getting the Stuple to consume the aborted babies of millions upon millions of children mixed in with soft drinks like Pepsi .. I would think that a "Satanic Sacrifice" would be served. If the story is valid, it would be more horrifying than to discover that we live among vampires and our proste-ticians openly pray upon the defenseless and are most likely like Henry Kissinger Zbignew Brezinski and Jacque Cousteau engaged in a program to mass murder billions of people who they consider to be useless eaters. " Anthony J Hilder
Believe it or not here it is...canababy. Flavor enhancers derived from parts of human fetus and put into products you consume. Research it for yourself before you believe.
"Imagine the worst recorded Crime in the history of the world, then take a look at Canababy. Is this Canabalism? Ted the Terrible Turner in one of his speeches in N California said that we were coming to it. Weve heard many of you have seen Soylent Green or seen a Monster movie....so unplausable because it was on fictional film that you could never allow yourself to believe it was happening and could happen in real life. While in China I often wondered what we were eating, could it have been Peking Dog? Only to find out we were eating a French Poodle. So my diet from Shinghang to Tongwa to beging was primarily made of bugs...fish I could point out .... and snakes that I could pull out of the baskets in which they were contained, but the rumors that aborted children were dried ground and eaten like those of the Rhino horn being ground and used for sexual enhancement caused me to think again. Thats all I ask you to do is to investigate these stories. Are there millions amongst us who have the minds of monsters....does anyone dare raise this subject, or should we let the chips fall where they may and ignore what seems to be overwhelming evidence that there are monsters amongst us." Anthony J Hilder
"If a company uses aborted body parts in the food they sell, it cant be by accident it must by by design. Is the canababy practise part of a ritual Satanic Sacrifice? If the company discontinues its practise does that make their crime somehow acceptable anymore than the ritual sacrifice of live children before the Owl Of Molech at the cremation of care at the Bohemian Grove? Should Billionaire Banksters and Satanists be allowed to kill and consume children in the western world anymore than was done in Borneo or the depths of Africa in medieval times? Is a criminal less guilty if they can somehow cover it up? Should a company or an individual be considered innocent if they no longer conduct the crime?" AJH"
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