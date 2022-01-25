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The Queen of Heaven and the Six King: The Death of Regina King's Son [24.01.2022]
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102 views • January 25, 2022
Note: There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
On Jan 21, 2022 actress Regina King's 26yr old son committed suicide.
In this episode we will take a deeper look at this ritual sacrifice to find out the significance of the symbolism hidden within it.
4,088 Views jan 24, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SVvq6UDPsxk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
On Jan 21, 2022 actress Regina King's 26yr old son committed suicide.
In this episode we will take a deeper look at this ritual sacrifice to find out the significance of the symbolism hidden within it.
4,088 Views jan 24, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SVvq6UDPsxk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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