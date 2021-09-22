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Graphene oxide's reaction to 5G radio waves
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1431 views • September 22, 2021
⚠️This is graphene oxide's reaction to 5G radio waves This shit is in every COVID Vax, and ends up in your brain. Imagine what will happen when they turn the 5G on to full power at 64Ghz. Within 2-3 years we expect 2.4 billion vaxxed people dead.
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