Groupthink Established Nazi Rule Then, Enables Covid Tyranny Now

In Part 1 of this interview, Vera Sharav and Scott Schara draw parallels between the Nazi Holocaust and the Covid debacle. In both situations, government demonized humans, forced experimental medicines on them, and carried out genocidal aims through medical protocols.We continue the discussion with Part 2, when Vera Sharav and Scott Schara emphasize the importance of personal responsibility on the part of individuals to break away from the groupthink that established the tyranny of the Nazi regime and today allows government to strip away liberties in the name of keeping everyone “safe.”

Scott Schara serves as president of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, https://ouramazinggrace.net/home a non-profit he and his wife established after losing their daughter a Covid hospital last October. Vera Sharav is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection, https://ahrp.org/ an organization dedicated to exposing criminal medical experimentation on children and vulnerable groups.





See part 1 of this interview at https://thenewamerican.com/covid-lessons-from-the-holocaust/





For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com