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"Beyond the Body" by Abscondo (lyrics from A Course in Miracles, Chapter 18 V1) | Original Music
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20 views • January 15, 2022
This verse from A Course in Miracles is so real, so powerful, so beautiful and true that I felt inspired to set it to music while leaving this portion of the text exactly as it is. Sending you perfect love, total forgiveness and healing.
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