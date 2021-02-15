© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
28-Year-Old Healthcare Worker Brain Dead After Vaccine, Geological Split of USA, Illegal Alien Invasion Continues, Earth Changes, and More: 02.15.2021
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
2150 views • February 15, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
28-Year-old Wisconsin Healthcare Worker has Aneurysm – Brain Dead Five Days After Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-wisconsin-healthcare-worker-has-aneurysm-brain-dead-five-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.15.2021):
Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview: https://rumble.com/vc9y0h-catherine-austin-fitts-full-interview-planet-lockdown-coronavirus-covid-19-.html
--
Keep an eye on the Pacific Ring of Fire This Week: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/keep-eye-on-pacific-ring-of-fire-this.html?m=1
--
Sunday night earthquake update video 2/14/2021: https://youtu.be/IF4s2l1g95g
--
Southannan: a major railway landslide in Scotland: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/09/southannan/
--
RACIST LOCKDOWNS: The Destabilization of America: https://youtu.be/dMIGv8VpHQQ
--
The Biden Immigration Plan Is Leading to a 'Perfect Storm' at the Border: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/14/the-biden-immigration-plan-is-leading-to-a-perfect-storm-at-the-border-n1425563
--
Biden regime: If corporations hire Americans instead of non-citizens, they will be criminally investigated by the DOJ: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-14-biden-corporations-hire-americans-criminally-investigated-doj.html
--
No JAB, No FOOD? https://youtu.be/ejbiHWLavjY
--
U.S. Troops Refusing COVID Injections: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6029c07aee686406154e2f0a
--
Covid-19 VACCINE ingredient used for LETHAL injections on DEATH ROW!! https://www.brighteon.com/7329d91b-be64-4d08-950a-bf3b63599492
--
Vaccine Will Only Sterilize 60-70% of Population: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=166142
--
The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories: https://apnews.com/article/conspiracy-theories-iran-only-on-ap-media-misinformation-bfca6d5b236a29d61c4dd38702495ffe
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-beijing-only-on-ap-epidemics-media-122b73e134b780919cc1808f3f6f16e8
--
Children as Young as 6 to be Injected in Trials in Israel: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/experimental-covid-vaccine-trials-expanded-children-as-young-as-6-to-be-injected-in-trials-in-israel/
--
Average new US virus cases below 100K: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-rochelle-walensky-united-states-coronavirus-pandemic-0c391293368e60ad5988a641920a5b2a
--
Greg Hunter Weekly News: https://usawatchdog.com/category/weekly-news-wrap-up/
--
Scallion Map USA: https://blogs-images.forbes.com/jimdobson/files/2017/04/mapa_NorthAmerica.jpg
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
28-Year-old Wisconsin Healthcare Worker has Aneurysm – Brain Dead Five Days After Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-wisconsin-healthcare-worker-has-aneurysm-brain-dead-five-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.15.2021):
Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview: https://rumble.com/vc9y0h-catherine-austin-fitts-full-interview-planet-lockdown-coronavirus-covid-19-.html
--
Keep an eye on the Pacific Ring of Fire This Week: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/keep-eye-on-pacific-ring-of-fire-this.html?m=1
--
Sunday night earthquake update video 2/14/2021: https://youtu.be/IF4s2l1g95g
--
Southannan: a major railway landslide in Scotland: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/09/southannan/
--
RACIST LOCKDOWNS: The Destabilization of America: https://youtu.be/dMIGv8VpHQQ
--
The Biden Immigration Plan Is Leading to a 'Perfect Storm' at the Border: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/14/the-biden-immigration-plan-is-leading-to-a-perfect-storm-at-the-border-n1425563
--
Biden regime: If corporations hire Americans instead of non-citizens, they will be criminally investigated by the DOJ: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-14-biden-corporations-hire-americans-criminally-investigated-doj.html
--
No JAB, No FOOD? https://youtu.be/ejbiHWLavjY
--
U.S. Troops Refusing COVID Injections: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6029c07aee686406154e2f0a
--
Covid-19 VACCINE ingredient used for LETHAL injections on DEATH ROW!! https://www.brighteon.com/7329d91b-be64-4d08-950a-bf3b63599492
--
Vaccine Will Only Sterilize 60-70% of Population: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=166142
--
The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories: https://apnews.com/article/conspiracy-theories-iran-only-on-ap-media-misinformation-bfca6d5b236a29d61c4dd38702495ffe
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-beijing-only-on-ap-epidemics-media-122b73e134b780919cc1808f3f6f16e8
--
Children as Young as 6 to be Injected in Trials in Israel: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/experimental-covid-vaccine-trials-expanded-children-as-young-as-6-to-be-injected-in-trials-in-israel/
--
Average new US virus cases below 100K: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-rochelle-walensky-united-states-coronavirus-pandemic-0c391293368e60ad5988a641920a5b2a
--
Greg Hunter Weekly News: https://usawatchdog.com/category/weekly-news-wrap-up/
--
Scallion Map USA: https://blogs-images.forbes.com/jimdobson/files/2017/04/mapa_NorthAmerica.jpg
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militarymartial lawquarantineretroviruslockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorhiv insertsfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5b117b1351oxygen enzyme activitysara stickles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.