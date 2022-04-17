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Abramovich Poisoning Nonsense
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43 views • April 17, 2022
Abramovich Poisoning Nonsense
https://rumble.com/v11atvv-abramovich-poisoning-nonsense.html
Behind the outrageous claims being made by the MSM absolute lunacy verging on derangement.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3JZLy5L
Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3uPE1QG
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3LEekJT
Bellingcat Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LzGKEJ
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
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WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, MSM Backtracks, Over Covid Deaths
Uploaded 17 April 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
https://rumble.com/v11atvv-abramovich-poisoning-nonsense.html
Behind the outrageous claims being made by the MSM absolute lunacy verging on derangement.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Herald Article: - https://bit.ly/3JZLy5L
Scottish Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3uPE1QG
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3LEekJT
Bellingcat Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LzGKEJ
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, MSM Backtracks, Over Covid Deaths
Uploaded 17 April 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
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