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2/15/19 #TREASON: POTUS Nat. Emergency Vs. Pel_si DS Coup #WeTheSheeple #GetTheLOut
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134 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/15/19: President Trump declared a National Emergency today to defend the Southern border of the USA as the Congressional bill, supported by both the Senate and House promotes measures that undermine the Constitution of the Republic. Meanwhile, the slow-rolling Coup against an elected President becomes evident to an increasingly larger segment of the American population.
Golden State Times shows POTUS announcing the National Emergency:
Announcement of the National Emergency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3myzDJv7LA
Inside the White House:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO3WgtllgzU
The transcript of the National Emergency speech today:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-border-security-victory/
Conservative Press You Tube channel posts the Alan Dershowitz interview on Tucker Carlson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61APhj4f0gM
American Intelligence Media decodes Pelosi's pin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klmgzzx7byM&;t=311s
https://www.policeone.com/chiefs-sheriffs/articles/1745799-Texas-sheriff-indicted-for-drug-smuggling/
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/five-texas-sheriffs-who-were-corrupted-by-the-mexican-drug-cartels/
Please get educated!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Please get involved:
https://www.oathkeepers.org
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-lgbtq-dispute-20190213-story.html
https://getthelout.wordpress.com/2018/07/05/the-journey-begins/
When we engage in the 6pm Prayer Wave on You Are Free TV, it helps our hearts and it also energetically creates a healing energy field that emanates from the electricity of our hearts! Check out the amazing information available from the Heart Math Institute:
https://www.heartmath.org/research/science-of-the-heart/
https://www.heartmath.org/research/science-of-the-heart/global-coherence-research/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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2/15/19: President Trump declared a National Emergency today to defend the Southern border of the USA as the Congressional bill, supported by both the Senate and House promotes measures that undermine the Constitution of the Republic. Meanwhile, the slow-rolling Coup against an elected President becomes evident to an increasingly larger segment of the American population.
Golden State Times shows POTUS announcing the National Emergency:
Announcement of the National Emergency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3myzDJv7LA
Inside the White House:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO3WgtllgzU
The transcript of the National Emergency speech today:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-border-security-victory/
Conservative Press You Tube channel posts the Alan Dershowitz interview on Tucker Carlson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61APhj4f0gM
American Intelligence Media decodes Pelosi's pin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klmgzzx7byM&;t=311s
https://www.policeone.com/chiefs-sheriffs/articles/1745799-Texas-sheriff-indicted-for-drug-smuggling/
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/five-texas-sheriffs-who-were-corrupted-by-the-mexican-drug-cartels/
Please get educated!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Please get involved:
https://www.oathkeepers.org
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-lgbtq-dispute-20190213-story.html
https://getthelout.wordpress.com/2018/07/05/the-journey-begins/
When we engage in the 6pm Prayer Wave on You Are Free TV, it helps our hearts and it also energetically creates a healing energy field that emanates from the electricity of our hearts! Check out the amazing information available from the Heart Math Institute:
https://www.heartmath.org/research/science-of-the-heart/
https://www.heartmath.org/research/science-of-the-heart/global-coherence-research/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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