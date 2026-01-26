FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION, Isaiah 40:28-31, 20260124, 20270117

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 40:28-31, 20260124

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, Heavenly Father, and EL ROI, The YAHWEH who Sees, The All-Seeing in Genesis 16:10-13! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Everlasting Love upon me! Thank You, Glorious Father for reminding me of the new nature that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ has endowed me by His atoning death sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross. Thank You, EL ROI, for waking me up from my ignorance of Your Holy Scriptures by asking me:

28 Hast thou not known? Hast thou not heard, that I, the EL ROI, The YAHWEH who Sees, The All-Seeing in Genesis 16:10-13, Your Everlasting Father, the LORD and Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? There is no searching of My understanding.

29 I, Your Heavenly Father, through My Amazing Grace, Love, and Holy Spirit giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might I, the EL ROI, increaseth strength.

30 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men and women shall utterly fall:

31 But the True Christians who wait upon Me, the LORD EL ROI, The YAHWEH who Sees, The All-Seeing shall renew their strength through My Holy Spirit’s power; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Amen!

