Chemtrails And The End Times-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 12 2024

Last night, the whole world was glued to social media watching as air strikes conducted by the United States and Britain pounded the Houthi rebels in Yemen, punishing them for their relentless missile attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. As exciting as that is, and we will talk about that today, I want to tell you about an astonishing event that took place in the skies over our heads we witnessed a few days ago while driving home from New Jersey. Chemtrails like you've never seen before, and it's all connected to everything happening all around us here on Day 1,397 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, it's hard to know where to start today. Do we talk about the incredible uptick in UFO and alien sightings, the shadows of WWIII in the Middle East, the soon-to-be-stolen US presidential election of 2024, the coming Civil War we see being promoted everywhere, what's our topic today? Today it's chemtrails, because they're a major player in the New World Order, hiding in plain sight in the skies over our heads each and every day of the week. Chemtrails are connected to the Climate Scare Movement, connected to AI, connected to the Great Reset, connected to all of it, and we will show you how deep that rabbit hole goes. We are not even two weeks into the new year of 2024, and it's already far exceeded whatever expectations and predictions we had made in 2023. Today we give you the whole menu, ran through the trustworthy filter of your King James Bible.



