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The Masks Are Off - Exposing The Dangers of Vaccines & Mask Mandate Fraud
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90 views • March 23, 2021
The Masks Are Off - Exposing The Dangers of Vaccines & Mask Mandate Fraud
The Dan Bidondi Show on 990WBOB.com
Tue-March 16th, 2021 from live radio broadcast-video edition
Guests: John & Patricia Hall of NYSTV.org & Hosts of The Cutting Edge & Remnant Restoration with 50 years combined of medical experience reveals the truth behind the poisonous vaccines and the mask mandate fraud.
***SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL***
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Dan Bidondi for http://www.truthradioshow.com/
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The Cutting Edge
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg
The Dan Bidondi Show on 990WBOB.com
Tue-March 16th, 2021 from live radio broadcast-video edition
Guests: John & Patricia Hall of NYSTV.org & Hosts of The Cutting Edge & Remnant Restoration with 50 years combined of medical experience reveals the truth behind the poisonous vaccines and the mask mandate fraud.
***SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL***
https://www.youtube.com/user/truthradioshow
Dan Bidondi for http://www.truthradioshow.com/
Help Support Our Broadcast:
PayPal http://www.paypal.me/DanBidondi
CashApp @RealDanBidondi
Venmo @Dan-Bidondi
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthradioshow
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/TruthRadioShow
Parler Account: https://parler.com/profile/RealDanBidondi
MeWe Account: https://mewe.com/i/real_danbidondi
Facebook Account: https://www.facebook.com/danbidondilive
The Nightly News w/Dan Bidondi & The Dan Bidondi Show is brought to you by:
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
http://www.shakeandwakeradio.com/
http://www.beforeitsnews.com/
Special thanks to our sponsors and supporters;
Puritan Defense - http://www.puritandefense.com
Joshua Watts Leather - Anything leather customized & created imaginable https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery http://www.cascadiacutlery.com/
RI Shotokan Karate- Rhode Island's Premier Self-Defense School http://www.rishotokankarate.com/
Subscribe and support Now You See TV Today:
http://www.nystv.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
FOJCRadio
http://www.fojcradio.com/
The Cutting Edge
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg
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