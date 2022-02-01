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What Is Next? – February 1, 2022
Russ Wade
Russ Wade
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172 views • February 01, 2022
What Is Next? – February 1, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
God Help Us All – Song official video
https://youtu.be/6z1ZpYcyku4
And another good song
https://youtu.be/jjeceveczCc

The Plan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bwv5lQDdmyyI/

Red States – Lethal doses…
https://iconnectfx.com/view/c95a68e3-e87f-ec11-9969-0050568299de

Vaccines Save Lives – Yeah right
https://www.vox.com/22894978/covid-19-vaccine-lives-saved-deaths-avoided-omicron-chart?utm_source=pocket-newtab

Will you be taken?
https://www.brighteon.com/9e245443-7a43-4c96-b0fb-ac971acf3ad0

Andreas Noack was silenced for talking about graphene
https://www.brighteon.com/9ca08aa7-c99b-4348-b994-9aa02007c851

We are all breathing graphene every day
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4361bf-ec57-41ff-b7ab-16cc516a6f23

Stew Peters – Clots and worms?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lN4X3KEXsqYK/

Targeted Individuals
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vz60L0hwO182/

PubMed 2017 Zebra Larva
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28618356/

Dr. Robert Young confirms what La Quinta Columna found
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/09/02/american-scientists-confirm-toxic-graphene-oxide-and-more-in-covid-injections/

Dr. Marchello Dignani – Microscope images of Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOvlMkpsH2YT/

Hydra
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cdWWWNgBQrGv/

90% of deceased currently in Scotland have 2 shots
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shocker-90-of-the-dead-are-double-jabbed_ZuaJjVn6wfl8GnQ.html

Stew Peters - Marburg
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/will-paranormal-new-plandemic-marburg-deadlier-than-covid-trudeau-blocking-truckers-gofundme_Wy1pf1Ulcbb1xxS.html

Ricardo Delgado
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mkkIksgBMXD3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vj9YuFVxohWL/

My last few videos
https://youtu.be/kwayaVJkxT8
https://youtu.be/1FI3gqnJhGg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjwhtM8wC02f/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHzcWSYUXd2r/

The healthy are dying
https://brandnewtube.com/v/SiU1TR

5 Symptoms to expect
https://bestlifeonline.com/fully-vaccinated-covid-symptoms-news/

Here are the real side effects and symptoms to expect
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W1GjzAjE2W56/

Here is who will get the side effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsnhkvWmzB0O/

Michael Yardley Interview – Mass Psychosis
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4sGvHY

Our Food Will Soon be Gone
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3B21RFGeTLX/

People are afraid of hospitals
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hz78xekm0jkY/
Keywords
deathinjurygenocidemandatesvaccineinjuryvaccinedeath
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