The New Holocaust is Gaza: Where, Thanks to Israel... Hell is For Children
Published 17 hours ago

The Jews of Israel under Benji Netanyahu are very hypocritical. They keep crying foul for past atrocities carried out on them by the German Nazi's of World War II, but here they are over 70 years later carrying out the same un-Godly atrocities on the Palestinians of Gaza. The sad part about it is several World leaders are fully behind this 'in our face' genocide of the ladies and children trapped in the Killing Fields of North and South Gaza. Jews should look in the mirror and reflect on this utter murderous travesty of the Palestinian people. Jews can't cry foul anymore about genocide when they are actively targeting innocent children in this most ridiculous slaughter of the innocence of God's children.


Video footage courtesy of:


https://www.instagram.com/eye.on.palestine

