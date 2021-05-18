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Rachel Celler Interviewed By Dr. Tenpenny - The Forensic Nurse.
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885 views • May 18, 2021
Credit to Dr. Tenpenny
Dr Tenpenny and The Forensic Nurse, Rachel Celler, RN and Naturopath from Florida who also runs a healing and vaccine ReEducation ministry, The Forensic Nurse and Fisher of Men Ministries.
You may recognize her for her 9 minute CANCER LACED VACCINE VIDEO on social media.
She will explain her advanced knowledge about the DEATH FREQUENCIES and electroporation used on the cells during injection production that further weaponize the already cancer-laced shots.
Find Rachel Celler at www.TheForensicNurse.org
Source: https://rumble.com/vh7hrj-dr-tenpenny-and-rachel-celler-the-forensic-nurse.html
Dr Tenpenny and The Forensic Nurse, Rachel Celler, RN and Naturopath from Florida who also runs a healing and vaccine ReEducation ministry, The Forensic Nurse and Fisher of Men Ministries.
You may recognize her for her 9 minute CANCER LACED VACCINE VIDEO on social media.
She will explain her advanced knowledge about the DEATH FREQUENCIES and electroporation used on the cells during injection production that further weaponize the already cancer-laced shots.
Find Rachel Celler at www.TheForensicNurse.org
Source: https://rumble.com/vh7hrj-dr-tenpenny-and-rachel-celler-the-forensic-nurse.html
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