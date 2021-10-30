© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KLIM.news Kristi Leigh Journalism School Encourages Reporters to Push Covid-19 Vaccine Propaganda
Follow
2
Share
Report
40 views • October 30, 2021
KLIM.news Kristi Leigh Journalism School Encourages Reporters to Push Covid-19 Vaccine Propaganda
KLIM.news Kristi Leigh
https://rumble.com/vogyft-journalism-school-encourages-reporters-to-push-propaganda.html
Journalism School Encourages Reporters to Push Propaganda
CNN goes all in playing PR for Big Pharma, fact checks favor ambiguous answers, the Poynter Institute claims to promote ethical journalism while giving unethical directives concerning the death of Colin Powell, and NPR accidentally admits to what's really going on... sponsored by Facebook. Here's you media malfeasance for the week beginning 10/25/21
KLIM.news Kristi Leigh
https://rumble.com/vogyft-journalism-school-encourages-reporters-to-push-propaganda.html
Journalism School Encourages Reporters to Push Propaganda
CNN goes all in playing PR for Big Pharma, fact checks favor ambiguous answers, the Poynter Institute claims to promote ethical journalism while giving unethical directives concerning the death of Colin Powell, and NPR accidentally admits to what's really going on... sponsored by Facebook. Here's you media malfeasance for the week beginning 10/25/21
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.