AWAKENING IN THE LIGHT OF GOD ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-APRIL 30 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First Encounter With God Is Sometimes An Awakening As He Reaches In the Darkness with Light to Allow Those Who Are Lost to Accept Salvation. The Old Nature Is at Enmity With God Which Is Why We Are to Put Off the Old-Man and Put On the New-Man. Put Your Full Trust In Christ For He Is the Way -- Just Make Him Your Everything.