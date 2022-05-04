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Pelosi Travels To Ukraine Warzone To Check In On Her Money Laundering! [01.05.2022]
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90 views • May 04, 2022
Article - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/05/01/no-biden-this-time-nancy-pelosi-lands-in-ukraine-with-message-of-u-s-solidarity/
TheSaltyCracker
Published May 1, 2022 12,885 Views - 3484 rumbles
https://rumble.com/v135flf-pelosi-travels-to-warzone-to-check-in-on-her-money-laundering.html
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TheSaltyCracker
Published May 1, 2022 12,885 Views - 3484 rumbles
https://rumble.com/v135flf-pelosi-travels-to-warzone-to-check-in-on-her-money-laundering.html
https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
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