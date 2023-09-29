Create New Account
The DUMBEST Takes on the Border Crisis Glenn Has Ever Heard Glenn TV Ep 308
Published 19 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 29, 2023


Multiple Democratic officials are speaking out after their policies have destroyed their cities. Is sanity finally coming back to America? On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn reacts to the sudden shift in Democrats' view on illegal immigration, even though some mainstream politicians are still holding firm. Also, Glenn responds to a Texas House member who claimed that Biden’s only crime is ‘loving his son.’ Next, Glenn explains how sinking the lifeboat will cause more tragedy than safety. Lastly, Glenn reacts to a shocking clip of a British official coming out against multiculturalism and a Polish official defending his anti-illegal immigration stance.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Fm2v_YNbhI

