ussia has launched a military operation in Ukraine in full compliance with the UN Charter.



This was stated by Putin at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



Russia was forced to recognize the DPR and the LPR in order to stop the genocide of people in the Donbass.



The Minsk agreements were an attempt at a peaceful settlement, but Donbass remained under blockade and under military pressure.



Russia hopes that the conflict will be resolved through diplomatic arrangements.



Kiev proposed to discuss the issues of Crimea and Donbass at the level of heads of state.



"However, there is no solution to be reached without agreements on security."

Russia looks with surprise at the claims of some countries for exclusive rights in the world.



▪️"We know who was doing what in Bucha."



The Russian president argued with the UN Secretary General about Kosovo and the republics of Donbass.



The decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations on the self-proclaimed Kosovo states that the territories may not apply to the central authorities for permission on sovereignty.



It was recognized as an independent state by many countries. Russia has done the same with regard to the LPR and the DPR.



"The republics of Donbass have the same right to declare sovereignty without appealing to the central authorities, because a precedent has been set," Putin concluded.