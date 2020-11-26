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Call to Revival
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2 views • November 26, 2020
This is for you that were once shining champions of the faith and will be again. You that I know first, and then the thousands/millions that fit this description after. Call to revival. Stand against the darkness, hold back the night, endure and be saved.
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