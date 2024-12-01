HOW America WILL BE DESTROYED STEP by STEP

Forgive me I left the labels on these new jeans and forgot to pull them off before making the video. But there is no way I'm going to redo an hour and a half video. I just forgot! This is a long video but I will describe step by step what is going to happen and bring out the facts. How America's going to be destroyed in the book of Jeremiah according to biblical prophecy. Donald Trump is not going to save America. There's no way that he can. Not when your Bible is saying just the opposite. Donald Trump might buy us a little time however. And once again maybe not. In this video I go over the details and bring out tons of facts and news and reports on what is happening in the United States today and what is about to happen with the Russian and Middle East situation. As shown in the Bible.