Delete and Cancel Women, Girl Objects to Trans Invasion of Women's Spaces
Glove Puppets
Published 17 hours ago |

The bureau chief is not happy that girls like this are pushing back against the Lucifarian agenda to cancel women.


Kindness and tolerance are weaponized, the "love and tolerance" crowd, will not allow others to push back, and will brutalize those who resist, accusing them of being bigots, haters, intolerant and vicious.

