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The Satanist Are All Connected With Each Other - Wake Up People! [23.12.2021]
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164 views • December 28, 2021
Sources:
[1] Reese Report: https://rumble.com/vqric4-the-banking-cartels-school-for-judas-goats.html
[2] Young global leaders: https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community
[3] lobal Shapers Youth Community: https://www.globalshapers.org/
[4] Music: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
[5] Photographs are all publicly available using Brave Browser's image search
You will see who is training world leaders and key players in business to demand stringent covid restrictions, masks, jabs, and passports. You will also see their connection with each other, and with several billionaires.
Billionaires highly-value their time; they only meet with politicians if there is a specific purpose. You will see the purpose that brings them together.
If you appreciate this video, please do share the link to it with as many people as possible. This is a good video to share with people who are new to topics such as the Rockerfeller and Rothschild familiies, and to the idea that there is more to the plandemic that meets the eye.
Original titla: Who Is Training the Covid Dictators Around the World? And How Are They Connected With Each Other?
WakeUpPlanet - 3756 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jr7nozqLJ5QJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Videos of the Month - 2341 subscribers
Videos sourced throughout the world
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RaR43GopEkW3/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/videos-of-the-month/
[1] Reese Report: https://rumble.com/vqric4-the-banking-cartels-school-for-judas-goats.html
[2] Young global leaders: https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community
[3] lobal Shapers Youth Community: https://www.globalshapers.org/
[4] Music: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
[5] Photographs are all publicly available using Brave Browser's image search
You will see who is training world leaders and key players in business to demand stringent covid restrictions, masks, jabs, and passports. You will also see their connection with each other, and with several billionaires.
Billionaires highly-value their time; they only meet with politicians if there is a specific purpose. You will see the purpose that brings them together.
If you appreciate this video, please do share the link to it with as many people as possible. This is a good video to share with people who are new to topics such as the Rockerfeller and Rothschild familiies, and to the idea that there is more to the plandemic that meets the eye.
Original titla: Who Is Training the Covid Dictators Around the World? And How Are They Connected With Each Other?
WakeUpPlanet - 3756 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jr7nozqLJ5QJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Videos of the Month - 2341 subscribers
Videos sourced throughout the world
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RaR43GopEkW3/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/videos-of-the-month/
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