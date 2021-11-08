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Tagged, Tracked, Traced OWNED! [Check out Diana's Odysee Channel]
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122 views • November 08, 2021
Tagged, Tracked, Traced OWNED! [Check out Diana's Odysee Channel]
https://odysee.com/@DianaLenska:b/TaggedOWNED:0
Let There Be Light - https://odysee.com/@DianaLenska:b
Patent that reveals over 170 vaccines that will be used with Devices to tag, track, trace and OWN the newly form trans-human.
Hi Diana, check these out if I haven't sent them to you. I went through the NIH website and tagged a few of these research articles. Just click through these and check them out. It's right on the NIH site. It's almost surreal to read through the applications they are planning with this Satanic technology.
There is NO DOUBT there was graphene oxide. Anyone who has investigated this and seen the NIH website and how many articles and research papers they have on their OWN WEBSITE on the use of graphene oxide, the problems it may cause, the contraindications, the applications for tracing and other uses.
Here's just a FEW of the articles.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34279424/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26707820/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21954945/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26855010/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33801874/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24852899/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21080682/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29034831/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26818875/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23026300/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31376639/
https://odysee.com/@DianaLenska:b/TaggedOWNED:0
Let There Be Light - https://odysee.com/@DianaLenska:b
Patent that reveals over 170 vaccines that will be used with Devices to tag, track, trace and OWN the newly form trans-human.
Hi Diana, check these out if I haven't sent them to you. I went through the NIH website and tagged a few of these research articles. Just click through these and check them out. It's right on the NIH site. It's almost surreal to read through the applications they are planning with this Satanic technology.
There is NO DOUBT there was graphene oxide. Anyone who has investigated this and seen the NIH website and how many articles and research papers they have on their OWN WEBSITE on the use of graphene oxide, the problems it may cause, the contraindications, the applications for tracing and other uses.
Here's just a FEW of the articles.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34279424/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26707820/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21954945/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26855010/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33801874/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24852899/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21080682/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29034831/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26818875/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23026300/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31376639/
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