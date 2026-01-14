The commander of Aerospace Force of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, said via Al Mayadeen on Wednesday that the air force is "at peak readiness," placing IRGC on the highest level of alert, following threats of US intervention and regional threats. “Iranian missile forces are at maximum readiness,” Mousavi added, stating that war damage has been repaired and production in some aerospace sectors now exceeds levels seen since the 12-Day War against Israel last year. He asserted that Iranian military, with its missile arsenal, is ready to respond “decisively and forcefully to any aggression.” The IRGC commander described the deployment as part of peak military readiness, with elite units and “missile cities” and drones activated in anticipation of potential external threats.

According to Iran, these steps were taken amid increasing threats from Trump and Israel, as both countries plot internal riot to overthrow the Iranian government. However on the same day, drivers filmed the situation inside Tehran as on previous nights, with the movement of citizens and cars running smoothly. Contrary to media reports, no crowds were recorded in 22 of the city's neighborhoods, shops and businesses remained open until midnight. According to analysts, the widespread participation of citizens in recent rallies and confrontations with riot control networks contributed to the restoration of calm. This not only thwarts US-Israeli goals, but also gives the Iranian military free space to prepare a retaliatory operation when Iran begins to be attacked! Mousavi is not new to this arena, he is known as one of the key figures behind Iranian strategic missile program.

