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Mark of the beast programming On channels such as Netflix.
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263 views • September 26, 2021
Programming our children in cartoons as they are the future, they have no need for us in their new world. The younger a person is the easier it will be to reprogram them into a new world of artificial intelligence and technology. The goal is to connect the human mind to the cloud so that you can become a hackable human
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