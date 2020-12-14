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114) Robert Kiyosaki threatened by Big Pharma
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715 views • December 14, 2020
Sources:
BOMBSHELL: Bayer discovers “black ops” division run by Monsanto | NaturalNews, 19/06/2019: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wW7sUmdhTqvH/
Robert Kiyosaki: “They Might KILL ME For This… BEWARE OF IT!” | Informed Few, 13/08/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLvcUAaZ1t0
Big Pharma Threatens Robert Kiyosaki with MURDER for Criticizing Vaccines | QAnon Official Channel, 13/12/2020: https://www.brighteon.com/b9bed3b3-817b-4674-8ef3-e90639d6a349
BOMBSHELL: Bayer discovers “black ops” division run by Monsanto | NaturalNews, 19/06/2019: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wW7sUmdhTqvH/
Robert Kiyosaki: “They Might KILL ME For This… BEWARE OF IT!” | Informed Few, 13/08/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLvcUAaZ1t0
Big Pharma Threatens Robert Kiyosaki with MURDER for Criticizing Vaccines | QAnon Official Channel, 13/12/2020: https://www.brighteon.com/b9bed3b3-817b-4674-8ef3-e90639d6a349
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