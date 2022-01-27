This,believe it or not, is the face of a tyrannical psychopath stalking First Amendment protected Americans on the social media platform Twitter that is way overdue from having its Section 230 protections stripped. Protections that have been blurred as new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal acts as a dictatorial publisher editing the content of free speech to strengthen the left's demonic globalist narrative with the blatant outcome of rendering the U.S. Constitution meaningless while vaccination deaths and injuries continue to pile up outside of the view of the general public.After taking the reigns from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Agrawal has been shutting down accounts at a rate that would make Communist China jealous. Targeting politicians, journalists, and virologists to keep the anti American propaganda sputtering along. The hatchet has swung on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for allegedly violating its “COVID-19 misinformation policy.” after posting information from the CDC's website.Suspending Just The News founder John Solomon for tweeting an article on the Food and Drug Administration’s statement that the fully approved Comirnaty vaccine is “legally distinct” from the emergency-approved Pfizer-BioNTech product, which is more widely available in the United States.Congress has allowed the cancer to metastasize as politicians nation wide gorge on covid relief money. Compliant doctors and nurses bathe in vaccine incentives and insurance money and the Senate and House are the kept minions of Silicon Valley donations.Nothing will change. Unless We The People cancel Silicon Valley before it cancels us.Bowne Report