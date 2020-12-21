WARPSPEED: ARREST TRUMP ON SIGHT; TRUMP' s GOVERNMENT HAS VIOLATED NUREMBERG CODE (JCS, U.S. ARMY, FDA, CDC & EEOC) TO COHERCE [MANDATE VACCINES] TURN TRUMP OVER TO HAGUE FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

TRUMP IS VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE

PATRIOTS, WE WILL DECLARE WAR ON THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER THIS VACCINE BIOWEAPON ATTACK BY TRUMP, THE PENTAGON, THE TRAITOR JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF, IT IS TIME NOW TO EVICT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FROM THE STATES;

IT IS CIVIL WAR TIME NOW PATRIOTS.

SEIZE THE FEDERAL LAND, BASES, BUILDINGS, AND ASSETS. TELL PERNA IF WARPSPEED COMES TO YOUR STATE YOU INTEND TO KILL IT AND ITS DOCTORS, LOGISTICS, WAREHOUSES, AND PERNA HIMSELF IN THEIR TRACKS.

TRUMP DECLARED WAR WHEN HE PRETENDED THAT THE CHINESE ATTACKED THE UNITED STATES ON OCTOBER 18, 2019; BUT TRAITOR TRUMP KNEW FULL WELL THE TREASON HE COMMITTED WHEN HE SIGNED EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 - WARPSPEED ON 19 SEPTEMBER 2019 - 1 MONTH BEFORE U.S. ARMY, PENTAGO, NIH AND FAUCI PRE-PLANNED ATTACK ON U.S..

CIVIL WAR I I TRUMP

WAR CRIMINALS IN THIS CASE ARE DONALD J. TRUMP, MIKE PENCE; THE ENTIRE FDA AND CDC; EEOC; JCS AND PENTAGON.

ARREST, COURT MARTIAL AND DELIVER PENALTY FOR BIOWEAPON TERRORISM.

The Nuremberg Code (1947)

Permissible Medical Experiments

DESPITE THE FAIRY TALE THAT THE FDA AND CDC WRITE - VACCINES ARE MEDICAL PROCEDURES

The protagonists of the practice of human experimentation justify their views on the basis that such experiments yield results for the good of society. All agree, however, that certain basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:



The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.

The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity. TRUMP HAS DELEGATED THIS AUTHORITY AND IS GUILTY OF TREASON; CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY; VIOLATING THE GENOCIDE CONVENTIONS; THE NUREMBERG CODE, THE GENEVA CONVENTIONS AND THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION.



The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results justify the performance of the experiment.

THERE WAS NO ANIMAL EXPERIMENTATIONS AND FOR A VIRUSE THAT ONLY FATAL POINT THREE OF 1% THIS IS A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON - NOT A VACCINE; THIS IS AN ATTACK ON U.S. CITIZENS AND NOW U.S. CITIZENS ARE GOING TO WAR AGAINST THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ATTACKING THEM.

The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. THIS INJURY; ALTERING DNA IS IRREVERSIBLE

HERR JOSEPH MENGELE TRUMP MUST BE ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY FOR THESE PEACE-TIME CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.

No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.

THESE VACCINE BIOWEAPONS HAVE ALREADY CAUSED DEATH AND INJURY.

The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.

Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death.

The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.

During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.

THE VICTIM CANNOT DISCONTINUE THE EXPERIMENT - THEY ARE IRREVERSIBLY ALTERED. THIS IS A FRANKENSTEIN SHOT AND TRUMP MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE BY IMPEACHMENT, COURT MARTIAL, AND TURN THIS MEDICAL WAR CRIMINAL OVER TO THE HAGUE FOR TRIAL.

During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.



For more information see Nuremberg Doctor's Trial, BMJ 1996;313(7070):1445-75.